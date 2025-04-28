BOW Street have thrown a massive spanner in the works with the destination of the Ardal North East title still undecided.
The Magpies travelled to the Wrexham area to take on Brickfield Rangers knowing that they had to win their final game to keep their title hopes alive.
And Dean Evan’s charges did just that, beating title favourites Brickfield 3-1 to go three points clear at the top of the table.
It’s been an incredible few months for Dean Evans who, along with the rest of the management, was only asked by the committee to “muddle through” to the end of the season.
To therefore be still in with a chance of winning the title is a remarkable achievement.
Brickfield are still in the box seat though and four points from their final two games will be enough to crown them champions.
It won’t be straightforward by any means though as this Saturday they host Dolgellau Atheltic, who were in the title mix before suffering defeats in their last two games, before welcoming Radnor Valley to Clywedog Park the following week
A defeat in either match will hand Bow Street the title with the other clubs, Brickfield, Llanuwchllyn and Dolgellau Athletic, battling for the other promotion spot or place in the playoff, all subject to tier 2 licences being secured.
If Bow Street, who have not applied for a tier 2 licence, are crowned champions the second placed team will clinch promotion and the team in third place will take on Holyhead Hotspur in the Ardal Northern play-off.
If Brickfield are top of the table then the third placed club enters the play-off to reach the JD Cymru North.
The Magpies got off to a flyer on Saturday with three goals inside 24 minutes through Richie Ricketts, Callum Page and Courtney Perkins.
Brickfield were shell-shocked and couldn’t find a way back into it, their consolation goal netted in stoppage time by substitute Jay Richardson.
Llanuwchllyn stayed in the hunt with a comfortable 6-0 win against visitors Kerry who they also beat 5-0 the previous week.
Chasing the play-off spot, Llan started brightly with an early Tom Evans goal after good work by Will Owen.
They doubled their advantage on 17 minutes with a precise shot by Dan Dascalu who went on to notch his hat-trick before the break including one effort from near the half way line.
Meilir Williams fired in his 35th goal of the campaign with a penalty on 73 minutes and a fine team performance was capped by a sixth goal by Iolo Gwyn Jones, also from the spot, to ensure that he has found the back of the net in every season he has played for Llan since he joined way back in 2005.
Llan will seek another decisive win in front of a bumper crowd on Saturday when they host Radnor Valley, who always provide tough opposition.
The other big match of the day will be Dolgellau’s trip to second-place Brickfield Rangers with Bow Street hoping that the Cae Marian side can do them a favour by sealing a win or at least a draw which would ensure that the race of the title is extended for another week.
Final fixtures: Saturday, 3 May – Llanuwchllyn v Radnor Valley; Brickfield Rangers v Dolgellau Athletic. Saturday, 10 May – Brickfield Rangers v Radnor Valley.