Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One leaders Ffostrasol lifted the League Cup on Monday after a hard-fought final against Crymych.
Ffos fell behind to an early strike by Rhodri George but rallied to equalise through Michael Wilcox on 17 minutes.
Chances continued to be created at both ends but the decisive moment came on 46 minutes when Dafydd Phillips fired past keeper Steven Evans.
Crymych pushed to get back on level terms but Ffostrasol held on for the win.
Ffos will find out later today who their opponents in the final of the Dai Davies Memorial Cup will be with Llechryd scheduled to take on Dewi Stars in the semi-final at Lampeter this evening.
Crymych gave a very good account of themselves in the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup final (Crymych FC )