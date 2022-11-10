Fight for the right to play football
Carrie Dunn and her new book
ThIS Thursday, 17 November (6pm), Llwyngwril author, Carrie Dunn, will be doing a reading and signing session for her new book at Waterstones in Aberystwyth.
The book is about the pioneers who kept women’s football alive during its 20th-century ban - and though it focuses particularly on the achievements of the Lionesses, it also includes some of Wales’ key figures, such as Sylvia Gore, formerly the national team coach.
After Gemma Grainger’s Wales went so close to reaching next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, and after England’s sensational win at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, bestselling author Carrie will be in Aberystwyth to talk about how today’s female footballers are making history... and how generations of forgotten trailblazers led the way.
Unsuitable for Females has been flying out of shops since its release in June.
Carrie’s talk and signing at Waterstones this Thursday is the last in her tour which has taken in London, Liverpool, Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Milton Keynes. And her special guests for the evening will be the first-team players of Aberystwyth Town Women’s FC – who’ll be making an appearance just before they head over to Park Avenue for their Central Wales FA Women’s Cup match against Tregaron (kick-off 7.30pm).
Carrie volunteers as media officer for the team. Born in Bedfordshire, she now lives in Llwyngwril, Gwynedd, with her actor husband and their rescue lurcher, Spring.
The book tells the story of those who kept women’s football alive when football associations around the world had banned it – and the pioneer Carrie will be honouring in her reading in Aberystwyth is the late Sylvia Gore, the first player to score a goal for an official England women’s team, who later became the coach of Wales.
“The achievements we are seeing in the home nations at the moment are a triumph not just for the national teams now, but for all the women who have fought to be able to play football,” Carrie said.
“We have come a long way from the ban - and the pioneers who kept women’s football alive throughout the 20th century, when few were watching and even fewer were putting money into the game, can be proud that this is their legacy.”
Tickets for the event are free but need to be reserved via the Waterstones website: https://tinyurl.com/5n7m8kjj
