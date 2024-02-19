Llanuwchllyn crashed out of the FAW Amateur Trophy after suffering a 5-1 defeat at home to Cefn Cribwr.
Three first-half goals from the visitors gave Llan a massive mountain to climb – one that would prove to be too large.
Cribwr captain Ross Hooper opened the scoring in the 14th minute before Matthew Symons doubled the lead 10 minutes later.
And it was 3-0 at half-time as Jack Teisar beat Llan keeper Rob Dascalu in the 36th minute.
Sitting on a three-goal advantage away from home, Cefn Cribwr understandably eased off the accelerator following the hald-time break.
Nevertheless it was the visitors who next found the net as Ioan Clatsworthy provided the assist – one of three for the creative forward on the day – for Teisar to grab his second goal.
Substitute Daniel Jenkins made it 5-0 when he stepped up to convert from the penalty spot with just two minutes to play.
Llan ended the game with their own spot-kick to give them a little consolation – Nathan Davies firing beyond Liam Hopkins in stoppage time.
Cefn Cribwr will be joined in the hat for the next stage of the competition by Newport City, who defeated Llannefydd 4-1, and Trethomas Bluebirds, who were 2-1 winners at home to Holyhead Hotspur. Seven Sisters Onllwyn vs Penrhyncoch was postponed.