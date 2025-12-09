NEWCASTLE Emlyn climbed to the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table with a convincing 4-1 victory over Crannog at Parc Emlyn on Saturday—the only fixture to beat the weekend’s poor weather across the three divisions.
The win moves Emlyn two points clear of Felinfach and three ahead of Crymych, though the chasing pack still hold games in hand, with Llandysul and Llechryd also well placed to challenge.
It marks a remarkable turnaround for a club that was battling relegation just last season. Under new management, Emlyn are now genuine title contenders, built on a solid defensive foundation. At this stage last year they had shipped 33 goals; this campaign, that figure stands at a miserly 17.
Their attacking output has also improved dramatically. Emlyn have already surpassed last season’s goal tally and points total, underlining the scale of their revival.
They are unbeaten since 20 September, when Lampeter Town knocked them out of the CWFA Emrys Morgan Cup with a 5-0 win. Their only league defeat came a week earlier in a 3-2 loss at Crymych.
Against Crannog, Pete Almond struck twice, with Osian Thomas and Sam Brook also on target. Almond, who managed just four league goals last season, has already netted six this term—a symbol of Emlyn’s resurgence.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.