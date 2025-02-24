A MERE 13 seconds into the match at Maes Tegid on February 21, Leo Smith scored for visitors The New Saints, and a frantic second minute almost brought an equaliser for Bala Town.
Louis Robles was given space inside the box, but his effort on goal was blocked before reaching the grasp of the keeper. 15 minutes on, and the Town were playing some great football as Mendes whipped in a teasing ball towards George Newell, whose effort was cleared off the line by a Saints defender.
Then Wilson almost doubled the advantage for the visitors with a well hit strike from 25 yards out, however his effort went past the post.
About an hour in, Aramide Jay Oteh and Aeron Edwards were given yellow cards after a little altercation. 26-year-old Oteh had been flagged as the ‘Danger Man’, being just one goal behind the current leading goalscorer in the league. The TNS forward could boast four goals in his last five league appearances, despite not having completed a full 90 minutes. Oteh also has four goals to his name in the domestic cup competitions, with the Saints still fighting on all fronts in domestic competitions.
A top save from Joel Torrence who keeps out a fierce strike from Dan Williams came shortly before Jordan Williams scores to double the Saints’ lead.
Louis Robles did well to beat his man down the left and released a great ball right in front of the keeper, but a Saints defender came and cleared out for a corner. At 83 minutes, another incredible stop from Joel Torrence kept the Saints from scoring a third, as he tipped the ball over the bar for a corner.
The result - 0-2 to TNS, is Bala’s fourth defeat on the bounce, with Cardiff Met, Caernarfon Town and Haverfordwest County inflicting defeat.
The New Saints on the other hand are in control of their destiny to collect the JD Cymru Premier trophy once again, as they have not dropped a single point since their defeat to the Town in early December.
Before they welcomed the league leaders to Maes Tegid in the search for the first three points of the JD Cymru Premier 24/25 Championship Conference, the Lakesiders were 2-for-2 in the JD Cymru Premier against the current league leaders, having won 1-0 at Maes Tegid and a remarkable 3-2 victory at Park Hall. However, The New Saints would grab a 3-1 win in the Nathaniel MG Cup Quarter Final tie in mid November, with George Newell grabbing the only goal for the Town. Prior to the last league meeting, the Lakesiders were winless in their last 19 meetings with the New Saints in all competitions.