Before they welcomed the league leaders to Maes Tegid in the search for the first three points of the JD Cymru Premier 24/25 Championship Conference, the Lakesiders were 2-for-2 in the JD Cymru Premier against the current league leaders, having won 1-0 at Maes Tegid and a remarkable 3-2 victory at Park Hall. However, The New Saints would grab a 3-1 win in the Nathaniel MG Cup Quarter Final tie in mid November, with George Newell grabbing the only goal for the Town. Prior to the last league meeting, the Lakesiders were winless in their last 19 meetings with the New Saints in all competitions.