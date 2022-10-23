Former WBO champ Savannah Marshall supports Aberystwyth at The Oval
Caernarfon Town 1 Aberystwyth Town 2
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH mounted a late push for a point at the Oval on Friday night but it was too little too late as they were knocked down by two good goals by the Cofis.
With former WBO World Middleweight Champion Savannah Marshall in attendance supporting her nephew, Aber player Harry Arnison, it was the home side who landed the telling blows.
An overhead kick by Liverpool loanee Fidel O’Rourke gave them a 20th minute lead and substitute Tom Marsh Hughes, with a first time finish on 73 minutes, earned them the win.
Sam Litchfield pulled one back with a powerful header on 81 minutes and the Black and Greens pushed for a late equaliser, but the hosts held on.
After a bright start by Aber with Litchfield heading a couple of chances off target, the hosts took the lead against the run of play, O’Rourke with an acrobatic overhead kick after Aber failed to clear a dangerous cross into the box.
In the ascendancy, Caernarfon searched for a second and went close through Iwan Cartwright and Ben Wynne, while Aber also had their moments through Arnison and Litchfield.
The home side made a bright start to the second half with Danny Gossett volleying inches wide while Iwan Lewis, at the other end, volleyed just over.
Lewis had a penalty claim rejected as he surged into the box, and then played in Arnison, but his brilliant first time effort aimed just inside the far post was punched to safety by home keeper Josh Tibbetts.
Aber were pushing for an equaliser but a defensive howler let in Marsh Hughes in to score from a tight angle.
The same player went on another good run down the right, and crossed for Noah Edwards to volley over.
Down but not out, Aber came fighting back with Litchfield’s bullet header after latching on to Niall Flint’s corner.
O’Rourke volleyed over for Caernarfon, then in injury time Arnsion had a volley saved, and another shot blocked with the hosts defending solidly.
Aber had done enough to deserve a point, but the Cofis were a bit more clinical and the visitors will live to fight another day.
Aber welcome Flint Town United to Park Avenue on Friday, 8pm kick off.
