Girls in Ceredigion aged between four and eight who want to play football in a casual, low-pressure environment - Aberystwyth Town Women have exactly the place for her!
The women’s team’s new sessions – on Monday from 5pm to 6pm – are ideal for girls whether they’ve played before or will be kicking a ball for the first time.
And the new group will be coached by Aberystwyth Town Women’s very own Niamh Duggan, with the first session on Monday, 9 October (no session on Monday, 30 October).
There’s no need to book in advance (£5 per session, payable on the day via contactless) but if you want to reserve a place, pay upfront via BACS, cash or PayPal, or ask more questions, just get in touch via email: [email protected].
These sessions are in addition to the girls’ football camps which ATWFC run regularly in school holidays for those aged from four to 14 - the next one is on Wednesday, 1 November.