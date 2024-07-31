THE highly acclaimed Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 20th year of existence in style recently.
Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
On the Saturday, the festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake who immersed himself totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials.
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said: ’It was an absolutely brilliant weekend.
“We were fortunate with the weather on both days, and as a club, we are very proud to be the hosts of such a hugely popular event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.
“As ever, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner. This happens every year!
“Special mention to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his hard work, especially his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism.
Individual player awards
Boys
Under 6 – Bobi Smith, Sêr Llanilar
Under 7 – Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod
Under 9 – Daniel Morgan, Ystwyth Cewri.
Under 11 – Toby Pilling, Pwllheli
Under 13 – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins
Under 15 – James Cadmore, Builth Wells.
Girls
Under 12 – Phoebe Davies, Welshpool
Under 14 – Cara Pierce, Llanfair United.
Overall player of the day
Saturday – Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod
Sunday – Erin Jones, Felinfach
Mark Horwood Memorial Award (trophy for best local player of the day)
Saturday- Bobi Smith, Ser Llanilar
Sunday – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins
Special Award on the Saturday
Jacob O’Rourke, Ystwyth Llewod
Team winners
Under 13: winners – Pontyclun; runners up – Pontyclun B
Under 15: winners – Ystwyth Bears Glas; runners up – Builth Wells
Girls Under 12: winners – Pontyclun; runners up -Welshpool
Girls Under 14: winners – Berriew; runners up – Llanfair Utd