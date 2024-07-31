THE highly acclaimed Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 20th year of existence in style recently.

Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontyclun attended and large crowds attended the two-day festival, widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.

On the Saturday, the festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake who immersed himself totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials.

Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis said: ’It was an absolutely brilliant weekend.

“We were fortunate with the weather on both days, and as a club, we are very proud to be the hosts of such a hugely popular event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.

“As ever, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner. This happens every year!

“Special mention to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his hard work, especially his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism.

I would also like to thank the festival sponsors, Castell Howell Foods for their magnificent support and commitment to Bow Street FC. “

Individual player awards

Boys

Under 6 – Bobi Smith, Sêr Llanilar

Under 7 – Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod

Under 9 – Daniel Morgan, Ystwyth Cewri.

Under 11 – Toby Pilling, Pwllheli

Under 13 – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins

Under 15 – James Cadmore, Builth Wells.

 Girls

Under 12 – Phoebe Davies, Welshpool

Under 14 – Cara Pierce, Llanfair United.

Overall player of the day

Saturday – Jonah Davies, Ystwyth Llewod

Sunday – Erin Jones, Felinfach

Mark Horwood Memorial Award (trophy for best local player of the day)

Saturday- Bobi Smith, Ser Llanilar

Sunday – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins

Special Award on the Saturday

Jacob O’Rourke, Ystwyth Llewod

Team winners

Under 13: winners –  Pontyclun; runners up – Pontyclun B

Under 15: winners – Ystwyth Bears Glas; runners up – Builth Wells

Girls Under 12: winners – Pontyclun; runners up  -Welshpool

Girls Under 14: winners – Berriew; runners up – Llanfair Utd