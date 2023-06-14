Tregaron Turfs Ladies held their award presentations at their annual dinner last Saturday at Clwb Bowlio Tregaron.
GALLERY: Tregaron Turfs Ladies award presentations
By Dylan Halliday | Sports editor |
[email protected]
Wednesday 14th June 2023 3:30 pm
Share
+ 4
(View All)
Captain - Lindsey Wilkins (left). Karen Bulman (right) was usual club captain, but announced pregnancy in January so Lindsey took over
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |