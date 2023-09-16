The annual Gŵyl Pêl Droed Gary Pugh Football Festival returned to the Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields on Sunday, 10 September.
The festival is organized to ensure that all who take part enjoy their football in the spirit that Gary Pugh had bestowed upon the children that he had coached.
Gary Pugh gave so much to football in the area; he made sure that all the children under his care would have a chance to play and that everybody would enjoy their football.
The day was a great success and a great time was had by all.
All participants received wrist bands to commemorate their attendance at the event and proceeds went to the ‘Kids Cancer Charity ‘formerly known as ‘Christian Lewis Trust’ and to Llanilar Football Club.
Llanilar FC want to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the festival: “Diolch yn fawr iawn i chi gyd.”