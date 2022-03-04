Gethin Evans voted Dolgellau’s player of the month

Gethin Evans has been named Dolgellau AAFC’s player of the month for February.

As all four games were played away, it was difficult for the club’s fans to vote, therefore Gethin was awarded the accolade by the management team after displaying fine form last month, scoring once, getting an assist and receiving two Man of the Match awards.

Gethin said: “I’m happy and thankful to receive the award.

“Ows (Owain Williams, manager) has challenged me to play further up the field to influence the game and to get myself into positions where I can score or create a goal. I’m glad that I was able to do that during the last month. I have to keep on working hard to help the team to do well.