Aberystwyth Town Women are delighted to sign goalkeeper Mia Gleave, who joins the Club from North Wales side Llangefni Town.
Gleave recently played at Park Avenue for Bangor University, as they faced Aberystwyth University in the women’s football Varsity event back in March.
She made seven league appearances for Llangefni last season, whilst also helping them to victory in the Betty Pickering Cup.
The former Nantwich Town youngster adds to Chris Church’s goalkeeping ranks for the 2024/25 season.
Gleave said: “It feels fantastic. I’m so grateful to Chris and all of the team for putting their confidence in me.”
Gleave spoke about her time in North Wales.
“Everyone at Llangefni has been absolutely amazing with me,” she said.
“I’ve come leaps and bounds since my first game back into league football. I’ve really developed over the past season, more than I would have expected to and that’s all thanks to them. We had a fantastic season and I wouldn’t change it for anything, especially with the Betty Pickering Cup at the end. I just can’t wait to get started here and use that momentum.”
First Team Manager Chris Church said: “Mia has settled in really well since joining, she has really impressed since the start and has grown in confidence each session.
“She will bring good composure and presence to the squad.”