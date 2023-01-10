Gwyn Derfel will leave his position as General Manager of the JD Cymru Premier at the end of January 2023.
Gwyn has overseen the JD Cymru Premier over the last 11 years in what has been an exciting chapter for the domestic game in Wales.
He also worked on the league as a broadcaster before joining the Football Association of Wales in 2012.
During his time in the role, Gwyn has travelled the length and breadth of Wales working with clubs across the league.
He was also responsible for the introduction of the Cymru C team, which began in 2018 with the aim of showcasing the best talent on offer in the JD Cymru Premier each season.
Gwyn said: "Firstly, I feel very privileged to have been given the opportunity of leading our national league over the past 11 years.
"During that period, we’ve secured £5m for the 3G project which has had a hugely positive impact and I’m also very proud of the fact that we’ve helped clubs to improve preparation and analysis for domestic and European matches.
"During the past decade our relationship with our broadcast partners has been further enhanced and I’m truly grateful to S4C and the Sgorio team for treating the JD Cymru Premier with the respect it deserves.
"Introducing the Cymru C project has also been one of my highlights. To witness the pride shown by the selected players has been a pure joy and they have certainly shown that the standard of our national league is very much under-rated by too many people.
"I’ve been blessed during my time at the helm to have been supported by such a passionate team of FAW staff and numerous match officials and I’d also like to thank both of my chairmen, Peter Rees and Mike Jones for their guidance and support.
"However, the most cherished memories I will carry with me are the countless people that I have met on my travels up and down Wales. The commitment shown by so many volunteers and supporters at our member clubs is really humbling and inspiring.
"I wish them and all involved in the JD Cymru Premier well in the next exciting chapter which will hopefully see our beloved league take further steps towards professionalisation. Diolch o galon."