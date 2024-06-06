ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed that Harry Arnison has agreed to terms to return to the club for the 2024/25 JD Cymru Premier season, re-joining Town after a year with Blyth Spartans in the National League North.
Son of former Football League professional Paul Arnison, Harry is a former Queensland Regional Youth Team representative and Brisbane Roar Youth captain who led his side to a National Youth League title in 2019.
In 2020, Harry joined Sunshine Coast Wanderers of the Queensland National Premier League where he made over 60 appearances and was an NPL All-Star Selection in 2021.
At 20-years old, Harry returned to the UK in June 2022 and joined the Black and Greens in August, impressing immediately with his energy, skill, and eye for goal from midfield, making him a firm fan-favourite from the off!
Harry made 29 appearances across all competitions and notched five goals in the JD Cymru Premier - three of which in crucial 2-1 victories against Connah's Quay Nomads, Haverfordwest County, and away at Caernarfon Town respectively.
Later in the season, his natural instinct for a second-ball found the equaliser at home against Caernarfon Town on the final day of the season, as Aber secured top-flight safety with a 3-2 win in front of a huge Park Avenue crowd.
Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Harry earned the opportunity to play on a full-time basis with Blyth Spartans of the National League North (Tier 6) where he made 14 appearances and was a regular contributor at the beginning of the season. However, an injury in late November side-lined Harry until the beginning of February, and opportunities in the team were limited thereafter.
Now 22-years-old and having furthered his experiences in the senior game at a high-level, Harry returns to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium and is a significant boost to the Town midfield.
Manager Anthony Williams said: "We're over the moon to get Harry back in the building and I can't wait to work with him again.
“He's a very popular lad in and around the dressing room, and I think this sends a big statement out to the rest of the squad and the league that we're getting quality players back in who have tried their hand within the professional game.
“We're doing all we can to push on and develop the squad with retentions and new arrivals, so Harry's energy, technical qualities, and character will be crucial for us in keeping the core of the squad together and putting ourselves in the best position to succeed next season."