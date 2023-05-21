Ysgol Godre’r Berwyn, Bala, travelled to Aberystwyth to take on the best of Wales in the Urdd National Football competition recently.
The lads started on fire beating (the favourites) Borras Park 3-1, with Sebi scoring two and Cian one. They beat Tywyn Primary 2-0 in the second game with Sebi and Jonah scoring before drawing 0-0 against YGG Rhys Prichard, They controlled but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.
Dafydd Llwyd were the last opponents in the group and it was essential not to lose. Despite controlling the game and creating a number of opportunities, they failed to score again and lost 1-0 in the end. A tough result to take.
This meant that we finished third in a very difficult group.
The lads can feel very proud of themselves and received praise for their organisation and teamwork and the standard of their football, after finishing ninth throughout Wales.