A week after the 0-4 defeat at home to Ruthin Town, not much was expected from the return at The Memorial Playing Fields.
But this proved to be a vastly improved performance by Port and in an even match it was decided by a controversial decision by the referee, a decision which cost Port a share of the points.
Josh Jones’ late, late penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes.
Ruthin started brightly as expected but Port grew into the match and had plenty of possession in the opponents‘ half.
Llyr Morris had a couple of chances in the first 20 minutes for Ruthin. Cai Pritchard looked very lively as did new signing Tom Mahoney but Port failed to test the goalkeeper.
Morgan Jones in the Port goal saved a couple of efforts with his hands and feet to keep Port level at the interval.
Ruthin stepped up a gear at the start of the second half and Llyr Morris and Gwion Owen had chances to open the scoring but again Morgan Jones and some determined defending kept them at bay. Port to their credit tried to play their way out of trouble but failed to test goalkeeper Dan Goldston.
In the 72nd minute Port substitute, another new signing Jason Banks was involved in a tackle with Ruthin’s Tom Dyer who appeared to retaliate and the referee showed Dyer a straight red card.
From the resulting free kick Port failed to convert their chances.
The match changed on 83 minutes when the referee awarded Ruthin a controversial penalty after Josh Banks was adjudged to have handled in the area.
It was clearly ball to hand as he couldn’t move his arm out of the way as the ball came into the box and bounced straight up at him. Josh Jones took the penalty and converted to Morgan Jones left, 1-0 Ruthin.
In the aftermath Iddon Price and Cai Jones were booked for dissent.
Two minutes later and Jones was shown a straight red to everybody’s astonishment, apparently for dissent towards the referee.
Port pushed forward in search of an equaliser but to no avail and the match finished 1-0 to the hosts.