LLANUWCHLLYN delivered a statement performance on Saturday, sweeping aside title rivals Penycae in emphatic fashion.
From the first whistle, Sion Tudor’s side showed professionalism and relentless work-rate, racing into a four-goal lead inside half an hour that left the visitors shell-shocked.
With several regulars absent, others seized the chance to impress.
Meilir Williams opened the scoring after six minutes, before Tom Dyer doubled the advantage with a superb 20-yard strike past keeper Ben Edwards – his first goal for the club following neat link-up with Tommy Evans.
Williams struck again on 20 minutes, his 29th league goal of the campaign, and teenager Gwydion Roberts added a fourth soon after with a fine solo effort into the corner.
Penycae enjoyed their best spell before half-time, testing home keeper Rob Dascalu with a series of dangerous crosses, but Llan regrouped after the break and reasserted control.
The fifth arrived on 67 minutes, Ilan Hughes finishing off a flowing team move involving Evans, Roberts and Tom Roberts.
The result keeps Llanuwchllyn firmly in pole position in the title race and sets up Saturday’s clash with Dolgellau Athletic.
Dolgellau fell narrowly to Knighton Town at the Marian, losing by the odd goal in five on a heavy, cut-up pitch.
The hosts struck first through Paul Lewis, but Knighton responded almost immediately with a Luke Boundford penalty. Dolgellau created openings yet fell behind on 40 minutes when Kieran Dovey unleashed a stunning strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.
After the break, Dolgellau battled back, Dion James levelling with a well-placed left-footed effort across goal. But hopes of victory were dashed minutes later when a dangerous set piece was inadvertently turned into his own net by Joey Jones.
Knighton held firm thereafter, producing two superb goal-line clearances to secure the win and complete a league double over Dolgellau.
Manager Rob Evans admitted frustration: “A scrappy performance with some good moments but ultimately a lot of errors which myself and the team must take responsibility for. There’s plenty of football ahead, and we need to regroup and get back to playing the way we know we can.”
Bow Street are up to second in the table after they ran out 1-0 winners at Builth Wells.
It wasn’t pretty but the Magpies got the job done with an early spot kick by Courtney Perkins.
A battling defensive display in the second half was enough to secure all three points which sets things up nicely for their final game of 2025 on Saturday at Knighton Town.
Other results: Rhos Aelwyd 7 Lex XI 1; Llanfair United 1 Llandrindod Wells 1; Llangollen Town 2 Radnor Valley 3; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 2 Kerry 1.
