Trearddur Bay 3 Porthmadog 2
Ardal North West
PORTHMADOG’S former player Tom Hilditch returned to haunt his old club, scoring two late goals to dent the Traeth side’s title ambitions at Nantporth on Saturday.
After a quiet opening, Bay’s Liam Armstrong fired wide from distance to the relief of Port keeper Josh Cooke.
Port, who could have gone top of the table with victory, struck first on 14 minutes when Liam Morris, the club’s player of the month for November, was fouled in the area.
Shaun Cavanagh stepped up and confidently dispatched the penalty past Bay keeper Paul Pritchard.
That sparked Trearddur Bay into life. The dangerous Christoph Aziamale powered a shot past the post, then forced Cooke into action with a smart save before the ball was cleared.
Armstrong’s through ball sent Aziamale clear but he fired wide, and on the stroke of half-time substitute Sebastian Samuel’s effort was cleared off the line.
The second half began as the first ended, Bay on the front foot with Toby Jones and Hilditch both denied by Cooke.
At the other end, Port’s half-time substitute Rhys Alun found space but dragged his shot past Pritchard’s post. Cooke saved again at the foot of the post as Bay pressed, but on 64 minutes Port broke away and fine work by Sion Williams released Alun, who finished past Pritchard to the delight of the travelling support.
Hilditch had a free kick saved and Samuel saw an effort tipped over as Bay raised the tempo.
Morris nearly made it 3-0 after more good work from Williams, but momentum shifted on 81 minutes when Aziamale crossed for Hilditch to tap in. Six minutes later Samuel’s strike from the edge of the box beat Cooke to level.
Port almost regained the lead when Gruff John’s header from Ryan Williams’ free kick went agonisingly wide, but Bay pressed for a winner.
In the fifth minute of stoppage time Cooke was penalised for a foul, and after consultation the referee awarded a penalty. Hilditch converted to seal the turnaround.
Football can be cruel, but Trearddur Bay deserved victory on the balance of play. Port now host Rhyl 1879 in the Welsh Cup on Saturday with a 2pm kick-off.
NFA 2 Pwllheli 1
PWLLHELI suffered a defeat on the road at mid table NFA.
Josua Jones gave the visitors the lead on the half hour but the Ffordd Derwen Playing Fields hosts levelled matters with a Thomas Hughes penalty five minutes before the break.
The second half was keenly contested but NFA took the spoils with Oliver Staveley’s strike 10 minutes from the end.
Saturday’s league fixtures: Bethesda Athletic v NFA; Llanrwst United v Llannefydd; Mynydd Isa v Prestatyn Town; Pwllheli v Llangefni Town; St Asaph City v Connah’s Quay Town.
