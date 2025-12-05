PORTHMADOG travel to Nantporth, Bangor on Saturday, where Trearddur now play their home games.
The re-arranged Ardal NW fixture will kick off at 2.30pm.
The two clubs have already met this season, when Port went out of the League Cup at the first hurdle to nine-man Trearddur.
In fact Trearddur, with some evidence to back it, can claim to be Port’s bogey side.
Last season they performed the double over Port and in all three games have proved to be strong at the back and very difficult to break down.
Up front they have several talented threats, including the former Port striker, Tom Hilditch.
Trearddur are on a good run of form with four straight league wins and, like Port, have reached the last 16 of the Welsh Cup.
Port also have a good record through most of the season and have been part of some very exciting Welsh Cup ties at the Traeth.
Now, however, attention must be on yet another vital league fixture and another stern test as the promotion race continues to hot up.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.