Ismaila Camara at the double for in-form Bow Street

Ismaila Camara scored twice for Bow Street as they saw off Dolgellau 4-1 ( Bev Hemmings )

Bow Street Reserves 4 Dolgellau Reserves 1

FAW Reserves Central

BOW Street made it three wins in a row with a polished performance to keep the pressure on leaders Llanidloes.

Ismaila Camara (2) and James Whitney gave them a commanding 3-0 lead at the break before Darrell Johns pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half.

The Wasps pushed for a second to get back in contention but Whitney fired in his second on the hour mark after good work by Owain Ifans to make sure of the points.

Four Crosses Reserves 2 Caersws Reserves 2

A DRAW was the fair result after a hard-fought encounter at Four Crosses with both sides scoring in each half.