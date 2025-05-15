CORRIS United lifted the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup on Wednesday evening after an entertaining final against Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves at Machynlleth’s Cae Glas.
And the Quarrymen had plenty of reason to celebrate as it was their first title in 26 years and the first since reforming in 2019.
Corris made a cracking start with two goals in the opening six minutes, Jake Hinge breaking the deadlock after good work by Cameron Butler and Dewi Rowlands doubling their tally moments later, Brian Jones with the assist.
Tywyn seemed down and out when Dion Kohler made it 3-0 with the best goal of the game on 29 minutes but they gave themselves a glimmer of hope when Paul Grant reduced the deficit with a calmly converted spot kick three minutes later.
Credit to Tywyn, who finished bottom of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table, they kept plugging away and were right back in it when Michael Rees made it 3-2 very early in the second half.
It set up the tie nicely and with plenty of time remaining, both side had opportunities to add to their tally but defences held firm and the cup made the short journey back to Corris.
The Quarrymen will look back fondly on the 2024/25 season with their first silverware in years and a third-place finish in the league.