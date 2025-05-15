FELINFACH have won the Ceredigion Youth Cup for a third successive season.
Played at Llandysul, Ffostrasol took the lead through Keane Moore after 13 minutes but Felinfach were soon back on level terms, Rhys Williams with the equaliser.
It had been a competitive opening 45 minutes but Felin raised their levels after the break and took the lead on 50 minutes, Williams bagging his brace.
Osian Kersey made it 3-1 just after the hour mark before Williams sealed the win in the closing stages to claim a perfect header, left foot, right foot hat-trick.
Hat-trick hero Rhys Williams (Photo supplied)