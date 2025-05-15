DYFFRYN and Talybont are celebrating after they won the Porthmadog Under 12s tournament in the blistering heat on Saturday, 10 May.
The team, consisting of Axl-Cain Carr, Sion Williams, Olly Price, James Matthews, Albie Simons, Osian Green, Jayden Morris and Harley Charlton, played some very tough opposition in a thrilling group stage.
Coached by Dave Matthews and Tyrrone Carr, they won the final against CPD leuenctid Blaenau Ffestiniog courtesy of a last minute goal by Sion Williams.
The club is looking for new recruits for the new season starting in September.