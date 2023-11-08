Dolgellau Reserves manager David Roberts was full of praise for Jayden Roberts, the second string’s player of the month for October.
He said: “Jayden’s performances have been a real plus in an otherwise disappointing month for the team.
“He is developing well and is starting to come into his own as a player, justifying exactly why so many of us at the club are excited about his future with us.
“Jayden shows all the signs of emulating former youth players like Ioan Roberts, who have gone on to become real difference makers for the first team. Keep up the hard work Jay, well done.”