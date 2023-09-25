Following a rather tedious and cagey first half in which Llandudno took the lead late on, the match burst into life during the second period and became a very exciting affair especially for the neutral supporter and certainly so for Llandudno fans, writes Treflyn Jones.
Llandudno 3 Porthmadog 2, JD Cymru North
Port started where they left off in the Welsh Cup match against Glantraeth recently with good, constructive football. It was mostly easy on the eye but that breakthrough simply refused to materialize.
However, the first goal attempt in a relatively lifeless first half only arrived in the 11th minute when Port’s Shaun Cavanagh screwed his shot way over the bar.
Then, on 20 minutes, Llandudno, who were so dangerous on the break all night, were unlucky not to open the scoring. Their winger was put clean through on goal but Matt Wallace did well to block the shot with his legs.
Such a let-off seemed to spur Port on to better things and Rhys Alun was unlucky to see his strong right footed effort blocked by a defender at the end of a very fine move.
Then, the excellent Tom Mahoney (easily man of the match for Port) went on one of his weaving runs but nobody was able to get on the end of his low and dangerous cross into the centre of the box
Despite all the pressure from Port, Llandudno were always quick on the counter and they took the lead in the 44th minute when Billy Nicholas calmly volleyed a pinpoint cross from the right wing past Wallace on his near post and the half ended 1-0 to the hosts.
Port started the second period very much on the front foot. Telor Williams beat his man before sending in a strong shot which was unfortunately straight at the keeper. Shortly afterwards, the visitors gained a deserved equalizer when Morgan Owen evaded a couple of defenders before being brought down. Shaun Cavanagh stepped up to score sending Joe Angus the wrong way. 1-1 and game on!
As has been the case far too often this season, the small advantage of the equaliser was short-lived. Barely three minutes later, Stephen Brown belied all of his alleged 39 years as he out sprinted the Port defence before rounding Matt Wallace and tapped the ball home to the delight of the home fans.
Port then put the home defence under sustained pressure and forced several corner kicks which came to nothing. There came a steady supply of worthy goal attempts but it seemed as if every one of them were either blocked by defender or flew straight into the grateful arms of the busy Joe Angus.
That is with the exception of a 20 yard drive by Cai Jones which needed a combination of Angus’ outstretched right hand and the foot of the post to keep it out. But, worse was to follow for Port in the 89th minute.
A Port defender lost possession and the hosts produced a glorious move down the left setting up Harvey Bennett who calmly slotted the ball past the onrushing Wallace. A great goal! The end?....not quite.
Port continued to attack and a fine shot by Danny Brookwell was parried by Angus into the path of Rhys Alun who could not miss with the simplest of tap-ins. 3-2 and still Port came forward.
Deep into injury time, another slick move gave Danny Brookwell a half-chance from 20 yards but his shot narrowly evaded the angle of post and bar. It was Llandudno`s night as they gained their first points of the season.
It would be churlish indeed to point the finger at anybody in the Port team as the work-rate and application was for the most part commendable. There`s nothing much wrong with this team apart from a bit of killer instinct and perhaps a small dose of Lady Luck!
Port go again on Saturday, when they welcome high-scoring Denbigh Town to Y Traeth in another league encounter (k.o. 2.30pm).