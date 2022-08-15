Jones ‘buzzing’ to score as Dolgellau claim three points
Dolgellau saw off the challenge of Welshpool Town in the Ardal League North East while Bow Street continued their strong start at home to Llandrindod Wells.
Dolgellau returned to winning form with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Welshpool Town.
The hosts had to wait until first-half injury time before Jake Jones found the back of the net to make it 1-0, thanks to an assist from Gerwyn Williams.
The hosts doubled their advantage with just five minutes through a spectacular David Edwards effort, hailed by some at the Marian as the best goal scored in Dolgellau for some time.
It was down to Williams to add to his assist with Dol’s third in the dying moments.
Speaking after the game, Jones said: “Buzzing to get on the scoresheet. Another win, clean sheet. We started slow again up until the first water break and then got going, got the goal, defended well and nicked the last two towards the end of the game.”
Bow Street claimed all three points on Saturday as they defeated Llandrindod Wells 2-0 at Cae Piod.
Richy Ricketts opened the scoring in the 11 minute in what was a quiet first half as both teams contended with the soaring heat.
Rhydian Davies added the second from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute to make it two wins from two and no goals conceded to kick off the Magpies’ campaign.
Bow Street take on Rhayader Town at home tonight (Wednesday) before they travel to Dolgellau in the FAW Cup Preliminary Round 2 on Saturday.
FAW Cymru Reserves Central
Bow Street Reserves sit atop the league as they made it two wins from two with a 2-0 win at Llanfair United.
Rhys Hughes opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark thanks to some fine work from Owen Roberts-Young.
And it was Roberts-Young who would make it two with just 11 minutes left to play, with substitute Owain Ifans providing the assist.
Harry Jones’ brace wasn’t enough for Penrhyncoch Reserves in their opening match of the league campaign as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Llanidloes Town Reserves.
Jones opened the scoring inside the first ten minutes but Llani soon got a handle on the match, finding an equaliser in first-half injury time thanks to Mason Jones.
A quick-fire double from Gregg Brown on 66 and 69 minutes put the hosts in a comfortable position.
Jones’ second of the day, this time from the penalty spot, wasn’t enough for the Roosters to salvage a point.
Dolgellau Reserves were moments away from the final whistle and three points when Caersws Reserves sub Tomos Evans salvaged a point for his side in the fifth minute of stoppage time.
Dolgellau found themselves in a two-goal hole early on after Sam Williams and James Coleman put Caersws ahead.
But Dolgellau battled back, Darrell Johns netting either side of the half-time whistle before Jamie Jones made it 3-2 to Dol after 50 minutes.
Dol looked all set for the win before Evans popped up late on to deny the visitors in a six-goal thriller.
All three teams are on the road next Saturday: Llanidloes head to Rhayader, Bow Street are in Llandrindod Wells and Dolgellau travel to Builth Wells.
