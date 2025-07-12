CPD Felinfach have announced the return of Josh Davies to the club ahead of the 2025/26 season.
A graduate of the Felin junior system, he has already played a number of seasons with the Felin first team and captained their first ever Youth Cup winning team in the 2022/23 campaign.
He has since had a couple of eye-catching seasons in the higher tiers of the Cymru leagues, first with tier four Tregaron Turfs then tier three Bow Street.
Now 21 years old and a full-time fitness coach at SE Fitness, Josh will add his trademark quality, composure and stamina to an already strong midfield unit and raises the standard and competition of Felin’s young squad even further.
The club posted: “Croeso nôl, Josh. Mae'n wych cael ti nôl gyda'r Felin unwaith eto ac ni methu aros i'ch gweld ti ar y cae. Amdani.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.