MYC Porthmadog Rowing women continued their winning streak when Moelfre hosted the final Welsh Sea Rowing Northern League race of the season.
After persistent winds jeopardised this year’s Celtic Longboat league race calendar and Aberdyfi League race had to be cancelled twice, it was fingers crossed for Moelfre, but with the wind easing on Sunday, 6 July, eight clubs headed to Anglesey to compete.
The course had originally been set to 3.5 - 4 nautical miles, but race organisers shortened the course to 2 miles due to the wind and tidal combination making the conditions challenging.
The route began with a beach start at Traeth Bychan heading northeast to the first buoy where boats turned north towards Moelfre village then turning southwest before the final turn to head south again for the run in to the finish.
At Moelfre the statue of celebrated lifeboat Coxswain Dic Evans looked over the racers. He saved many lives during his 50 years of service and was awarded two RNLI gold medals for gallantry.
MYC Porthmadog rowers took three Celtic longboats, Fleetwing, Madog and Glaslyn, entering teams in three races; Womens, Mens and Mixed.
First to take to the water were the women with 11 boats competing.
Once out of the sanctuary of Traeth Bychan bay the waves were long and rolling, with a few white horses thrown in at points. The going was hard as the boats turned at the buoy just short of Moelfre and the field had opened up to a thin line of Celtics.
MYC Porthmadog’s Fleetwing came 1st in their category of Supavets in a time of 23 minutes 18 seconds and were 4th boat home overall.
In crew were Coxswain Simon Pendrell, Lisa Steele, Ruth Taylor, Wendy Grainge and Elaine Hackett.
MYC’s second boat in the ladies race was Madog with Coxswain Bob Chamberlain, Clare Oates, Janet Parker, Lynda Roberts and Debbie Hughes in crew.
Ladies Captain Lisa Steele said afterwards: “It was an absolutely exhilarating race.
“The conditions were definitely challenging, so the shortened course was a wise call – but it still gave us everything; waves, grit and teamwork.
“Launching from the beautiful bay and heading out to sea was breathtaking.
“We are so proud of the crew – it was a real test of experience and determination and we are thrilled to have come away with the win.”
MYC Porthmadog’s men’s team also rowing Fleetwing claimed success in their category of Supavets coming in 2nd place in a time of 22 minutes. and 6th boat home out of a field of 12.
In crew were Coxswain Fess Parker, Bob Chamberlain, Ian Williamson, Jerry Gilbertson and Mike James.
Last to race were the mixed boats and MYC Porthmadog claimed another 1st place as Glaslyn took the prize in the Supavets category in a time of 24 minutes 29 seconds.
In crew were Coxswain Elaine Hackett, Wendy Grainge, Lisa Steele, Bob Chamberlain and Simon Pendrell who had taken time out from racing for a couple of years whilst he celebrated his 80th birthday!
The other two MYC mixed teams were in Madog,
Coxswain Debbie Hughes, Lynda Roberts, Linda O’Neill, Jerry Gilbertson and Sjoerd Koekkoek.
Sjoerd, a new member of the club, raced in Celtic Longboats for the first time.
More used to the fine boats on the canals and rivers of the Netherlands he commented after: “It was choppier than I am used to!”
The third MYC boat was Fleetwing, with a crew of Coxswain Mike James, Ruth Taylor, Clare Oates, Fess Parker and Richard Gloster.
Although the WSR Northern League races have concluded, MYC Porthmadog will be competing in a joint league race at New Quay in Ceredigion on Sunday, 13 July and there are six challenge rows coming up in the next couple of months, including Monster The Loch in Scotland where MYC Porthmadog will be fighting to keep hold of their title and race record.
As a club MYC Porthmadog have been successful in recruiting some junior rowers and Ladies Captain Lisa Steele has contacted local secondary schools to promote rowing for our young people.
Any young person over the age of 13 years is welcome to go along and row with them.
If you would like to get involved or join MYC Porthmadog for a row please contact them at [email protected] or have a look at madog-rowing.co.uk
