League title in high flying Tywyn’s sights

Aston Heath netted twice against Aberystwyth University in the league on Monday and also bagged a double against the students in the semi final of the league cup ( Doris O’Keefe )

MMP Mid Wales League

TYWYN Bryncrug stamped their authority over the Mid Wales League with two victories over the Bank Holiday weekend to put them in the driving seat to win the title.

They are now hot favourites to win the league needing just a point from their final two games to guarantee the title, such is their superior +21 goal difference.

They leapfrogged Aberystwyth University back to the top of the pile with a 2-1 victory against visitors Newcastle Emlyn on Saturday and followed up with a hugely impressive 6-0 win against title rivals Aberystwyth University on Monday.

A very late Tom Allen goal, deep into stoppage time, gave them the three points on Saturday, after Mark Edmondson equalised on 84 minutes to cancel out Anthony MacDonald’s first half strike.

Monday’s encounter had also been expected to be a tight affair but Tywyn blew away the visiting students.

It was game over by half time with Aston Heath (2), Ben Richards, and Mark Edmondson giving the hosts a commanding lead.

And they underlined their superiority with second half strikes by Tom Allen and Ethan Rodgers.

Tywyn had also beaten the students 4-0 in the semi-final of the E R Jenkins League Cup after a brilliant performance in midweek.

The Cae Chwarae hosts, who lost the Emrys Morgan Cup final 1-0 against Brecon Corries recently, bossed the first half but only had one goal to show for their superiority, Ben Richards breaking the deadlock on the quarter hour mark.

Tom Allen doubled their advantage just before the hour after good work by Sion Ellis.

And with the visitors struggling to keep them at bay, Aston Heath made it 3-0 on 71 minutes shortly before making way for substitute Isaac Aldred.