CLWB Hoci Dysynni Hockey Club is on a mission to raise £35,000 as part of match funding for the proposed pitch upgrade in Tywyn.
The facility is utilised and enjoyed by the whole community and the hockey club has been receiving support from many sources to contribute towards this important sports project in the town.
Incredible support was had at a bingo night organised in the Neaudd Pendre on 26 May by Marissa O’Hara, Hayley Bankowski and team, with a great turnout from the town and fantastic raffle prizes donated from local businesses.
A total of £1,256 was raised to support the pitch upgrade. Donations are still being made to the crowdfunder project and the total is now nearing £2,500.
The community has rallied around this project in amazing ways.
Local couple Bob Pountney and Leigh Matthews, who are to be married on Saturday, have requested that all of their guests, instead of purchasing wedding gifts, might consider the hockey club’s crowdfunder, and kindly make a donation toward the pitch upgrade work.
Many others have been donating to the crowd funder in loving memory of Clwb Hoci Dysynni Hockey Club Committee member Chris Davies, who sadly passed away back in April.
Heartfelt thanks have been expressed from the club to Vanessa and son Harry for this thoughtful and generous tribute.
Chris is very much missed by all at the hockey club and he would have very much have been involved in the fundraising and profile raising of the pitch project.
Clwb Hoci Dysynni Hockey Club were successful in the application for £250 of funding towards the astro pitch upgrade project in Tywyn thanks to the efforts of long-standing club member Steph Brazier.
The Co-Op Local Community Fund supports projects in members’ communities that provide access to opportunities and resources for people to thrive.
Steph applied on behalf of the hockey club in order to raise funds that will help secure the next 20 years of sports being played on the astro pitch in the heart of the town of Tywyn.
Dysynni Hockey Club has thanked Steph and to all at the Co-Op for their support for this important project for the town.
Bala hockey pitch was the location for a battle between the boys and girls under 13s regional teams in the final legs now of the preparations for their respective national tournaments that are coming up in Nottingham.
The game was very closely fought with excellent goalkeeping keeping the boys’ scoresheet clean and only two getting into the girls’ goal making the final score 2-0 to the boys after a very competitive game.
The North Wales Under 13s boys head to Nottingham on 20 – 22 June followed by the girls who will be there on 11 – 13 July.
The teams got a boost of inspiration being joined by Dysynni player John Bennett (currently two caps for Wales Mens) who will be on his way to play for Wales in the FIH Nations Cup 2025 over the next couple of weeks.
Danny Newcombe, Wales Men’s head coach, is taking a 20-player squad to Kuala Lumpur for the tournament (15-21 June), and John will be playing alongside co-captain Rupert Shipperley, Gareth Furlong and Jacob Draper who all played alongside skipper Ames at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
