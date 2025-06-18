THREE boys from Dysynni Hockey Club inTywyn head to Nottingham this weekend for the UK Lions U13 Boys Regional Hockey Championship 2025. The tournament runs from 20- 22 June.
Ben Rosamilia, Euan Bird and Rowan Worthington gained selection after two sets of trials back in March.
What followed was 10 weekends of training and matches starting on 6 April led by Dafydd Jones with support from Marko and Kirsty. Dafydd is a Dysynni club member himself as is team manager Lee Worthington.
The boys have worked hard, gelling together as a team as time went by, perfecting their set pieces and completing a fitness programme to build up their stamina and strength.
The lads played four matches in the build up to Nottingham.
Games against Northop, Chester, the U13 Norths Wales Girls team and last weekend against the South Wales team that are also going to Nottingham.
The forecast is for hot weather this weekend in Nottingham and the team begins with a game on the Friday afternoon against Mercian Marauders.
Games will follow that over the weekend against Solen, Ulster, East Outlaws and Tensworth.
