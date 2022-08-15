Llanilar hit nine to heap misery on Aberaeron
Llanilar stole the show in this weekend’s MMP Central Wales South fixtures.
Llanilar are sitting pretty atop the league table with three wins from three following a 9-1 rout of Aberaeron Town on Saturday.
Both Ryan Hopkins and Jamie Stuart fired in hat-tricks for the visitors.
Further goals from Euros Lloyd, Robert Preiser and Luc Thomas served to extend Llanilar’s healthy goal difference in the early stages of the campaign.
Ianto Evans gave something for the hosts to celebrate but it was ultimately a miserable day for Aberaeron who are yet to pick up a point.
Tregaron Turfs ran out 4-1 winners at Machynlleth despite an early goal for the hosts.
Luke Borrelli scored for Mach inside 15 minutes but the visitors equalised in the closing moments of the first half as Gethin Jones smashed home a fine cross from winger Rhodri Jones.
Gethin Jones then claimed his second of the day with a volley on 57 minutes before providing the assist for Dylan Davies just three minutes later.
On what was a comfortable outing for the Turfs, Rhun Garner added a fourth goal just before the final whistle with a 30-yard effort.
Andrew Gittins secured a point for Penparcau as they drew 2-2 at home to Hay St Marys.
Penparcau got off to the worst possible start as Charlie Turner turned the ball into his own net after just two minutes but the hosts quickly rectified that error as Elwyn Edwards scored the equaliser mere moments later.
The hosts were handed a hammer blow in first-half injury time as Hay St Marys’ Frazer McAnally found the goal to put the visitors ahead.
Just 10 minutes after the break Callum Maddy was sent off for Hay St Marys but it took until the 82nd minute for the hosts to make the man advantage count, as Gittins salvaged a point from a tough test.
Aberaeron and Tregaron Turfs are scheduled to meet on Tuesday night before Llanilar head to Hay St Marys and Aberaeron travel to Radnor Valley on Saturday.
