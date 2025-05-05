RHAYADER Town Reserves won by the odd goal in seven after a Castle Hill Park thriller against Llanilar Reserves to bring the curtain down on the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League season.
The three points took Rhayader to within a point of third place Corris United with Llanilar finishing fifth.
The visitors bossed the opening 45 minutes and took a two-goal lead into the break, Jacob Jones scoring both with a couple of well-taken lobs over the keeper.
Credit to Llanilar, they responded to the half time team-talk and were back on level terms before the hour thanks to Morgan Ashton and Sion Pugh.
It went from bad to worse for Rhayader with John Baguley picking up a second caution and the 10 men were soon trailing after Jack Allen gave Llanilar the lead.
But the visitors had the final say, Jones with a couple of late strikes to take his tally to four for the afternoon.