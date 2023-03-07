Lois Thomas netted a hat-trick as Pwllheli Women ran out 6-1 winners against Caernarfon Town Ladies on Sunday.
Thomas opened the scoring on 18 minutes in what was to be a quiet first half.
But Pwllheli ramped up the pressure after the break as Thomas turned provider for Stacey Sansome on 60 minutes.
Nine minutes later Bess Roberts made it 3-0 before Mari Owen added another in the 73rd minute.
Alaw Parry gave Caernarfon some hope with just three minutes left, but Thomas struck twice in the closing period to grab her hat-trick and all three points for Pwllheli.
It was heartbreak for Llanystumdwy Women as Llangefni Town struck in the fifth minute of injury time to secure a 2-1 win.
Kate Davies put Llanystumdwy in the driving seat just before the half hour mark, but Jessica Jones cancelled that out just a few minutes later.
Both sides would go on to miss penalties: first Ffion Thomas for the visitors just before half time, then Grace Mpuku for Llanystumdwy on the hour mark.
And it was Thomas who would find redemption, grabbing the winning goal in the dying moments.
League leaders Bangor 1876 were 4-0 winners at Denbigh Town; NFA FC also won 4-0, at home to Northop Hall; and Trearddur Bay defeated Llanfairfechan Town 3-0.