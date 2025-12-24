CPD CRYMYCH FC are celebrating a successful year with the first team sitting pretty at the top of the Costcutter Ceredigion Division One table, and the reserves in third position in Division Three at the end of 2025.
It's a great result for the community football club who also established a women's team this year and are building on the growing number of junior members now playing football every weekend.
Crymych bought their own clubhouse in 2023 as they completed a successful community share offer to buy the then closed Crymych Arms pub.
Details of the story of how they purchased the community pub can be found on the recently launched website www.crymycharms.cymru
The club is a firm community-rooted outfit and during 2025 were very saddened to have lost club chairman, Martin Lloyd of Cilgerran, who had been so instrumental in the expansion of the club's activities.
The club held many community fundraising events and raised £1,000 for The Paul Sartori Foundation, which had supported Martin and the family, as well as raising £7,390 towards Cancer Research Wales.
The club wishes to thank everyone who has helped organise all the football activities, club house pub activities and all the work with the community fundraising.
