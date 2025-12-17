PWLLHELI Golf Club ladies section recently enjoyed a Christmas lunch buffet provided by y Caffi Largo.
It was an opportunity to hand out the prize presentations for the 2025 season with special guests Mr Chairman, Mr Captain, Mr Vice Captain and Mr President in attendance.
Keri McKie of Parkinson’s UK Cymru was also present to receive a cheque to the value of £3,510.92 raised by lady captain Anna Bischoff for her chosen charity.
Anna, who lives in Criccieth, has been playing golf for more than 25 years and joined the Pwllheli club in 2022.
She decided to combine her passion for golf with fundraising for a cause close to her heart.
Her mother Brenda was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 65 years old and Anna spent many years helping her to navigate life with the condition.
Around 166,000 people have a diagnosis of Parkinson’s in the UK, including around 8,300 in Wales.
Anna remains in her role as captain until March 2026 and will use that time to continue to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
She said: “I’m delighted that I’ve been able to raise thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
“I have real life experience of seeing a loved one living with Parkinson’s and I know very well how it can impact the lives of those diagnosed and their loved ones.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.