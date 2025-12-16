THE draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup.
Four JD Cymru Premier clubs remain in the competition, one from the JD Cymru North, one from the JD Cymru South and two from the Ardal North West.
Caernarfon Town, who overcame the toughest test by beating Cardiff Met away in the round of the last 16, will have to produce the goods again as they host Colwyn Bay. The two sides are currently fourth and fifth in the JD Cymru Premier.
Trearddur Bay, only the fifth Anglesey side to progress this far in the competition, head to the Essity Stadium to take on Flint Town United.
JD Cymru North outfit Rhyl 1879 host Barry Town United whilst Ardal League North West leaders Bangor 1876 host JD Cymru South side Caerau Ely.
Ties will be played on the weekend of 30 January – 1 February 2026.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.