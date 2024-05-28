MACHYNLLETH manager Callum Page signed out in style as his charges won the E R Jenkins League Cup final against Tregaron Turfs at Park Avenue on Monday.
Page, who has continued to have a huge influence on and off the pitch this campaign, gave Mach a flying start with an opening goal on eight minutes.
And that’s the way it stayed despite both sides creating decent openings in an entertaining final.
It was always going to be a close encounter between two teams who have faced each other in five closely-contested games this season.
Machynlleth are formally inviting applications for the manager/coach position.