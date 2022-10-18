Magic Tomi Morgan nets hat-trick for Penparcau aged 65!
J EMRYS MORGAN CUP
WELSHPOOL RESERVES 0 PENPARCAU 10
FORMER Aberystwyth player and manager Tomi Morgan has rolled back the years with an 11-minute hat-trick at the age of 65.
Part of Penparcau’s coaching set-up since 2020, Morgan had been running the line during the first half but was named as a substitute because the Central Wales League South outfit was short of players for the J Emrys Morgan Cup clash.
Morgan, who has been at the helm at Porthmadog, Carmarthen Town, Welshpool and Rhayader during his long career, entered the fray in the second half and made quite the impact.
Ryan Edwards scored a first half hat-trick to help Arky to a 6-0 lead at the break but Morgan showed that age is no barrier when it comes to finding the back of the net, with his own three-goal salvo to the delight of the Min-y-Ddol faithful and his much younger team-mates.
Morgan, who holds the record of being the oldest player in the JD Cymru Premier when he ran out for Welshpool, at the age of 53 in 2010, said: “We were on top and creating chances and fortunately a few dropped for me in the six-yard box and I managed to put them away.
“It was a bit of a surprise for the lads and they enjoyed it because I’ve been telling them for years what a prolific goalscorer I was but half of them weren’t born when I was in my prime.”
Morgan’s goalscoring prowess attracted plenty of response on the club’s social media with one fan commenting: “Respect for what surely must be a record for oldest scorer of a hat-trick and just seen him walking in Penparcau and no sign of stiffness! Legend!”
BOW STREET RESERVES 3 BISHOPS CASTLE 0
FIRST half goals by Rhys Hughes and Shaun Wyn Jones put Bow Street in the driving seat with Lee Crumpler adding a third on 55 minutes to knock out the Bishops.
MACHYNLLETH 3 LLANSANTFFRAID VILLAGE 2
A LATE Calum Humphreys goal gave the Magnolians the win after an absorbing cup tie at Cae Glas.
Liam Jones gave Llan the lead in the first minute before Mach took over with goals by Humphreys on 20 minutes and Thomas Evans just after the break.
Iain Edmunds equalised with a quarter of an hour to go before Humphreys bagged his brace with the winner on 88 minutes.
CRANNOG 3 ABERAERON 0
TWO first half goals by Ifan-Sion Mason-Evans gave Aberaeron a mountain to climb as Crannog shaped up as the better team on the day.
George Colven added to their woes when he netted the hosts’ third moments after the restart and any faint hopes of a comeback were ended when Keelan Noble was given his marching orders for a second caution on 70 minutes.
PRESTEIGNE ST ANDREWS 0 TREGARON TURFS 4
A JASON Jones hat-trick helped Tregaron to a comprehensive win at Presteigne.
Dylan Davies got the ball rolling on seven minutes with Jones twice beating home keeper Jordan Bailey before the break.
The visitors eased off a bit in the second half but Jones was keen to get his hat-trick and he managed it with 12 minutes remaining.
LLECHRYD 2 ABERYSTWYTH UNIVERSITY 1
GOALS by Cory Leonard-Davies and Joshua Grota put Llechryd 2-0 ahead inside 22 minutes against the students who mounted a comeback in the second half but fell short.
BARMOUTH & DYFFRYN 6 LLANFYLLIN TOWN 0
BARMOUTH romped to another victory with a six-shooting display against Llanfyllin Town.
They were three ahead by the break thanks to Paul Lewis and Shane Jones (2).
They continued to press after the turnaround with further goals by Joe Soar, Joe Lloyd and a second by Lewis.
FOUR CROSSES 2 TYWYN BRYNCRUG 4
TYWYN are through to the next round after a hard -fought win at Four Crosses.
Laurence Chesworth and James Owen gave them the perfect start but it was all even by the break with replies by Will Howard and Rhys Owen.
Stung into action, the visitors bounced back with second half strikes by Chesworth and Ryan Dean.
