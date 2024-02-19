Bow Street made it three league wins in a row with a 6-0 demolition of Llansantffraid Village in the Ardal North East.
Daf Carruthers, Ifan Burrell and substitute Rhys Hughes all bagged braces as the Magpies claimed all three points on the road.
Despite the comfortable scoreline, Bow Street failed to find the back of the net until after the half-time break.
Hughes, introduced at the interval Ryan Evans made way, made an immediate impact by opening the scoring in the 52nd minute.
Just two minutes later it was 3-0, Burrell and Hughes netting in quick succession.
The visitors were four goals to the good before the hour mark as Burrell grabbed his second of the afternoon.
Llansantffraid’s misery was compounded with two dismissals in the space of five minutes. First, substitute George Durrell was given his marching orders in the 62nd minute, then five minutes later Daniel Weaver followed him to the changing rooms.
Any slim hope of an extraordinary comeback from the hosts was extinguished when Carruthers made it five on 78 before he added his second and the Magpies’ sixth of the day just before the full-time whistle.
Dolgellau’s good run continued as they won 2-1 in a dramatic game at Llangollen Town.
Dol’s Gerwyn Williams had two chances to open his account from the penalty spot.
His first attempt was asked to be retaken after being saved initially, and his second attempt was then pulled wide of the post.
Unnerved, Dol battled tremendously and found an opening when a great ball down the channel from Dennis Bates released Ioan Roberts to carry into the box and draw another foul and another penalty.
Williams, with huge pressure on his shoulders, dispatched the penalty and gave Dol a well-deserved lead.
Llangollen fought on and it took Dion James making a terrific double block to deny them. But the referee judged him to have used a hand, despite a mud-caked face clearly visible when the foolish James shoved the official in protest.
William Cooke converted the spot kick to pull it back to 1-1, and with the extra man, there only looked like one likely winner.
But it was Dol who fired back as Dave Edwards delivered to find Gethin Evans at the back post to head back across into the Llangollen net with 90 minutes on the clock.
Radnor Valley ran out 4-0 winners at home to Cefn Albion.
Joe Price grabbed a hat-trick alongside a goal from captain Lewis Morris.
Llanfair United defeated Penycae 4-1 at home.
A Will Davies brace and strikes from Sam Jones and Paul Griffiths put Llanfair at a comfortable advantage. Austin Owen grabbed a late consolation for Penycae.
Substitute Ciaran Price secured a point for Builth Wells deep into stoppage time.
Visitors Rhos Aelwyd had earlier opened the scoring through James Haynes.
Meanwhile, it was goalless affair between Llandrindod Wells and Welshpool Town.
A full slate of games awaits on Saturday, 24 February.