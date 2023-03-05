PENPARCAU, with four games in hand on the top three, are still in the mix for the MMP Central Wales League South title after a comfortable 4-0 win at Talgarth, despite playing an hour with 10 men.
Richard Williams gave Arky the perfect start with a goal after just three minutes but they were dealt a blow when Neil Evans was given his marching orders on the half hour.
However, they responded well and doubled their advantage through Matty Davies on the stroke of half time.
Davies bagged his brace on 65 minutes as the visitors continued to show their attacking class.
And, as the 10 men continued to press, they reaped further reward with a fourth by Elwyn Edwards on 71 minutes.
League leaders Radnor Valley were made to work for their three points by visitors Knighton, Elliot Morris’ goal the difference between the two sides.
Third-placed Llanilar enjoyed a comfortable afternoon at lowly Presteigne St Andrews with five unanswered goals by Ioan Jones, Osian Simpson-Jones (2), and Jamie Stuart (2).
The home side were reduced to 10 men when Ben Chibnell-Smith was red carded on the stroke of half time.
A William Ludlow goal gave Aberystwyth University a 1-0 win against visitors Machynlleth whilst Tregaron Turfs won 2-1 at Penybont United.
Jack Duggan gave Penybont the lead on 19 minutes before Gwion Evans equalised early in the second half.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Memphis Clements was red carded on the hour and Turfs capitalised with a winning goal by Gethin Jones from the spot.