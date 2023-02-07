Llanystumdwy Ladies fell to defeat in a seven-goal thriller at Flint Town United Ladies.
Grace Mpuku fired in a hat-trick for Llan, one coming from the penalty spot.
But it wasn’t enough as Flint moved level on points with Llan near the foot of the table.
Elsewhere in the North Wales Women’s League, Pwllheli Ladies continued their fine run of form with a 2-0 win at Trearddur Bay.
Second-half goals from Sioned Jones and Lois Thomas were enough to make it four wins in a row and seal all three points.