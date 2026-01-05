NEWCASTLE Emlyn Emlyn booked their place in the semi‑final of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Cup with a 3–2 victory at Llandysul on Saturday. The visitors flew out of the blocks and were three goals up inside 20 minutes, but a spirited fightback from the 10‑man hosts ensured a tense finish.
Emlyn struck first after just three minutes when Joshua Bennett unleashed a superb long‑range effort into the top corner. Five minutes later, Wil Williams doubled the lead, and the tie looked all but settled when Jonathan Seeley converted a well‑taken penalty to make it 3–0.
Llandysul’s hopes took a further hit when Deian Phillips was sent off before half‑time, but the hosts refused to fold. Tudur Davies pulled one back before the interval, giving his side a lifeline, and the 10 men continued to threaten after the restart.
Emlyn created chances to kill the game but failed to take them, and they were punished when Davies struck again with three minutes remaining to set up a nervy finale.
Manager Gareth Winston said: “Happy to go through to the semi‑finals. The game plan worked great being three‑nil up after 20 minutes. I think the lad sent off for them actually spurred them on — they played a lot better after that. Fair play to them, they battled hard as they always do.
“Now we move on to the semi‑final, which will be a tougher task, and we need to stay focused.”
Llechryd also progressed, reaching the third round after a convincing 3–0 win at Felinfach.
The visitors made a blistering start, scoring through George Lowry, Jordan Griffiths and James Brown inside 21 minutes.
Felinfach improved after the break following several changes, but Llechryd remained solid and refused to concede
