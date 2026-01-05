CRYMYCH remain top of the Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One table after earning a hard‑fought point at Llanboidy on Saturday.
Although they stay one point clear of Newcastle Emlyn — who were in League Cup action — the result will feel like a missed opportunity, especially with several teams in the chasing pack holding games in hand.
Even so, Ross McDonald’s late equaliser may prove vital as the title race intensifies over the coming months.
Crymych made the perfect start when Gethin Evans struck after just 11 minutes, finishing confidently to give the visitors early control
Llanboidy, however, responded impressively despite their lowly league position, turning the game around with two goals from Gethin Scourfield.
Evans then grabbed his second of the afternoon before the break, ensuring the sides went in level at 2–2 after an entertaining first half.
The hosts regained the lead on 66 minutes through Luke Brisco but Crymych refused to fold, and their persistence was rewarded late on when McDonald struck to secure a valuable point.
St Dogmaels extended their winning run with a 2–0 victory over Crannog, though the performance was far from fluent.
In a scrappy and occasionally ill‑tempered contest, the Saints dominated possession but struggled to convert their superiority into clear chances.
The breakthrough finally arrived on 24 minutes when Jordan Owens punished a defensive mistake, lifting the ball calmly over the advancing goalkeeper.
After the interval, St Dogmaels doubled their lead when Luke Jones delivered an excellent early cross to the back post, where Elliott Wigley finished neatly.
While the Saints will be pleased with another three points and a clean sheet, they will know improvements are needed if they are to sustain their title challenge.
Cardigan Town enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon, defeating Pencader United 6–2.
The hosts led 3–2 at half‑time thanks to goals from Sean Davies, Stanley Thomas and Liam Doherty, while Pencader’s Morgan Mably kept his side in contention with a brace.
Cardigan controlled the second half, adding further goals through Llion Williams (2) and Doherty to seal a convincing win.
In Division Two, unbeaten leaders Lampeter Town Reserves produced a remarkable 16–0 victory at Maesglas Reserves — who deserve huge credit for fulfilling the fixture with only seven players.
Jason Jones led the scoring with four goals, while goalkeeper Ifan Morgan netted twice. Carwyn Gregson and Rhun Davies also scored doubles, with further goals from Louie Jones, Terry Witts, Owen Rowcliffe, Morgan Davies, Tudur Jones and Samuel Garside.
Llechryd Reserves and New Quay shared a 2–2 draw in the other Division Two fixture.
New Quay looked set for victory after two goals from Ross Diamond put them in control with 20 minutes remaining, but the hosts fought back through Kai Evans and Alfie Bellars to earn a point.
Division Three also produced a 2–2 draw as Crymych Reserves and Felinfach 3rds shared the spoils. Crymych twice led through Llywelyn John and Ifan Vaughan, but Aaron Evans struck twice for Felinfach to secure a deserved point.
Crannog Reserves rounded off the weekend’s action with an 8–2 win over Llanboidy Reserves. Lewis Chabert hit a first‑half hat‑trick, while Carl Thompson (2), Tyler Farmer, Cai Edwards and David Harrison added further goals. William Abbott and Llywelyn Griffiths replied for the visitors.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.