The crowd at Llanrug United’s Eithin Duon home was treated to a goalfest on Saturday afternoon as the home side defeated Nefyn United 9-4.
Llanrug striker Jamie McDaid led the way for his side as he notched four goals.
But it was Nefyn who got off to the perfect start as Steven Jones beat Dylan Roberts in the Llanrug goal to open the scoring in the sixth minute.
But the home side were not deterred, as Owain Jones levelled things up just two minutes later.
And in the 10th minute Llanrug were ahead as McDaid latched on to Eifion Williams’s assist to open his account.
It took just four minutes for Nefyn to be get back on equal terms, thanks to Rhys Williams’s goal, assisted by Jones.
On the half-hour mark Jones bagged his second goal of the afternoon to put Nefyn 3-1 up.
And the visitors looked well on their way to three points when Osian Jones made it 4-2.
Few could have expected the comeback that was coming, however.
Jonathan Sadler stepped up to convert from the penalty spot on 36 and it was honours even once again when McDaid scored his second just before the referee’s whistle signalled the break.
Llanrug hit the most purple of purple patches in the second half, firing in four goals within a 10-minute period around the hour mark.
Kevin Lloyd, Sadler and two from McDaid quickly had Llanrug in the driver’s seat.
And there was a ninth goal to come as sub Sam Griffiths latched on to the end of a Sadler assist to compound Nefyn’s misery.
Penrhyndeudraeth failed to keep pace with Trearddur Bay as they were defeated 3-0 on the road.
Matt Reynolds opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Asa Thomas grabbed a second-half brace for the hosts.
Elsewhere in the league Glantreath left it late to secure a point at Talysarn Celts.
Iwan Sawicz put Glantreath ahead in the 24th minute before Garem Jones equalised for Talysarn.
Talysarn went into the break 2-1 up thanks to Luke Baum’s 45th minute effort.
But Glantraeth hit back immediately after the interval, thanks to Andrew Clarke.
Talysarn had their noses in front again on the hour when Baum grabbed his second.
But super sub Darren Lewthwaite popped up in stoppage time to snatch a point for Glantraeth.
Three first-half goals put Menai Bridge in control at Mynydd Llandegai.
Callum Graves’s third-minute opener was followed by scores by Dean Redmond and Kelvin Frazier.
Steven Tindall replied for Llandegai in the 80th minute but it wasn’t enough to take anything away from the game.