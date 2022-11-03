Neville Southall to take part in Gwynedd’s World Cup celebrations
FOOTBALL legend, Neville Southall is in Gwynedd to celebrate Wales at the World Cup.
Tonight, Sunday, 20 November, he will appear in Dolgellau as part of a 10-day festival celebrating Wales at the World Cup.
The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and Arts Council of Wales (ACW) has announced the programme for Gŵyl Cymru Festival, a 10-day celebration of creativity as part of the nation’s support for Wales during their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar.
The festival kicked off yesterday, 19 November at Y Marian, Dolgellau and the AAFC v Builth Wells FC game. Batala Bermo drums welcomed the teams, with junior squads and supporters invited to wear red to form a red wall of support for their local team. There were DJ sets and food stalls all afternoon, with Dolgellau and Builth Wells team members invited for post-match food and live music at the Torrent pub.
At 7.30pm there was Bragdy’r Beirdd Live Poetry night at Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau, with Rhys Iorwerth, Hywel Griffiths and Eurig Sailsbury. Musical comedy sets by Hywel Pitts and Elis Derby. (Welsh medium event)
Todau, Sunday, 20 November, 1.30pm, Y Marian, Sesiwn FAW Dolgellau will host a junior league tournament for Dolgellau, Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog teams on the Marian from 1.30pm, Sunday 20/11, with entertainment by the Welsh Whisperer. Free event!
At 6pm, Ty Siamas, enjoy an evening with Welsh football legend and world class goalkeeper, Neville Southall. Live music from Elidyr Glyn. £3 via sesiwnfawr.cymru.
On 21 November, 6.30pm, Ty Siamas has a family-friendly fan zone for Cymru v USA game. Doors open 6.30pm, KO 7pm. Free event.
At 7pm, Yr Unicorn screen tbe Cymru v USA game and there will be live music from Gwilym Bowen Rhys to follow at Yr Unicorn pub, Dolgellau. Free event.
On 22 November, 7pm, is a Welsh and American wine-tasting night hosted at Gwin Dylanwad Dolgellau, with food provided by award-winning local tapas restaurant, Tafarn y Gader. Live music by local artist, Osian Lewis-Smith. £15 via Tafarn y Gader.
On 25 November, 10am, Ysgol Bro Idris screen the Cymru v Iran match followed by a gig from popular local Welsh band, Y Cledrau. Pupils will wear red in support of Cymru’s national men’s team, donating £1 each towards Show Racism the Red Card.
At 6.30pm at Ty Siamas, historian and musician, Mei Emrys, talks to Ifan Pritchard (Gwilym band) about all things football, choosing his squad of top 11 Cymru players if all time. Free event.
At 8pm, also at Ty Siamas, see a gig with Gwilym band and Meinir Gwilym on the night of Wales v Iran game. Red shirts and bucket hats welcomed! £5, sesiwnfawr.cymru.
On 27 November, 12pm, there’s a Family C’mon Midffîld watch party with Christmas baps at Unicorn pub.
On 28 November, 7.30pm, the Torrent Walk Hotel present their Cymru & Football-themed Pub Quiz at Torrent Walk Hotel. £2 a head, max 5 per team. Proceeds go to Dolgellau AAFC.
At Bala Golf Club on 11 November, 6pm, Josgin newest single, Waka Waka Cymru - celebrating Cymru’s men football team reaching and competing in the football World Cup - will be launched.
The event includes live music and a screening of the music video at Bala Golf Club.
The single is released through the Tarw Du label and will be available on the usual streaming platforms.
On 21 November, 7pm, 100 Welsh A Level students will be watching the game and then enjoying a folk dancing workshop at the Urdd’s Glan-llyn residential centre.
In Blaenau Ffestiniog on 18 November, 7pm, Cellb host STINIOG Youth Fan Zone with live sets from Endaf & Sage Todz, DoSS + DJ Kaylum. Age 11-17. Tickets £2. Profits to Blaenau Youth football team.
On 21 and 29 November, 7pm, there are Youth Fan Zone and under 18s events at CellB with live sets from DJ Kaylum/
In Porthmadog on 21 November, 5pm, Spooner’s will show Wales’ matches, offering some great deals on food & drink and displaying a small exhibit showcasing the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railway’s long association with football in the local area.
At Criccieth Memorial Hall at 1pm that day see England v Iran followed at 7pm by USA v Wales. Food available and the bar will open from 1pm.
On 25 November, 10am, three matches will be screened at the hall: Wales v Iran at 10am / Netherlands v Ecuador at 4pm / England v USA at 7pm. The bar will be open in the afternoon and evening and hot and cold food will be available to purchase. This is a free event, open to all, families welcome.
On 29 November, 6.30pm, they will show England v Wales game at 7pm on a cinema style screen. Bar and food available. Before the event, the ex-Wales International, Ian Edwards will be chatting to ex-WBA, Joe Mayo about their life in football and playing for your country. Ian is the only player to score four goals for Wales in a game.
In Nefyn on 20 November, 7.30pm, Yr Heliwr hosts a World Cup quiz on past tournaments.
On 21 November, 10am, Ysgol Hafan y Mor pupils will work with National Theatre Wales to create a large scale mural. The pupils will be photographed alongside the finished piece with messages of good luck to the Wales team.
At 6pm, Canolfan y Babell, Llanaelhaearn screen Wales v USA match on a large screen in the Center and food and light refreshments for children and adults who wish to join in to celebrate and enjoy.
At 7pm, Yr Heliwr screening Cymru v USA, and on 27 November, 5pm, club meets pub there with local musicians,Edwin and Mandi - Emyn M - using a variety of instruments to play Welsh ‘club style’ music to get the whole family dancing! Free event.
On 29 November, 5pm, Yr Heliwr has a quiz with George from C’mon Midffild and screening of Cymru game.
At 6pm, Canolfan y Babell, Llanaelhaearn screen Wales v England match on a large screen with food and light refreshments for children and adults who wish to join in to celebrate and enjoy.
The full programme is now live at gwyl.cymru
