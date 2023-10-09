The rearranged centenary game between the Costcutter Ceredigion League and the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League to mark the Costcutter’s centenary will now take place on Wednesday, 18 Octoat North Road, Lampeter with a 7pm kick off.
Although formed in 1921, Covid restrictions delayed all possible arrangements at the time, but now after a great deal of preparation the game will go ahead with a 7pm kick off.
There will also be an after match function at the nearby rugby club where players and officials of both teams and leagues together with sponsors will be invited.
Although a friendly between two leagues that have served the county proud season after season over many years, and been the nursery for many talented players who have furthered their careers at a higher level, the game will be competitive.
The Beca Cup will be presented to the winning team, with specially engraved commemorative trophies to both sets of players.
It is hoped that this will develop into an annual event with next season’s game being played in the Cambrian Tyres League area.
Admission will be free, but a special commemorative programme to mark the occasion will be sold on the evening.
The Costcutter league announced their squad last month: Steffan Jones, Iolo Thomas, Mickey Wilcox, Ifan Davies, Iwan Jones, Meredydd Derbyshire (Ffostrasol); Josh Grota, Adam Williams, Liam James, Josh Mellor (Llechryd); Liam Doherty, Matthew White, Llion Williams (Cardigan); Rhodri George (Crymych); Joe Jenkins (Felinfach); Gethin Scourfield (Llanboidy). Stand by list: Lewis Jones, Lucian Evans (Bargod); Rhys Jon James (Felinfach); Heulyn Jones (Lampeter).
A large crowd is anticipated as one of the most successful junior leagues in Central Wales celebrates over a 100 years of competitive football.