THE Cymru Leagues have announced Novira Technologies as the new Official Cymru Leagues Title Partner, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the domestic game in Wales.
As part of the multi-year agreement, the leagues will be rebranded as the Novira Cymru Leagues, including the Novira Cymru Premier, Novira Cymru North and Novira Cymru South.
Novira Technologies is a Welsh-founded technology company that brings together expertise in software development, digital transformation and sustainability-focused innovation. The business helps organisations make sustainability more accessible and actionable through practical tools that support smart digitally tracked reusable containers, intelligent bins and AI waste management insights. The company also supports a new product line of self-serve automated drinks machines using digitally tagged reusable cups.
The partnership represents a record commercial investment in domestic football in Wales and marks a significant moment for the Cymru Leagues, bringing together Welsh football and Welsh innovation with a shared ambition to support clubs, communities and the long-term future of the domestic game.
Through the partnership, Novira Technologies will work with the Cymru Leagues and the Football Association of Wales to explore opportunities that embed sustainability into everyday operations and support the long-term resilience of clubs across Wales.
Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Novira Technologies, said: “We’re incredibly excited to officially begin our partnership with the Cymru Leagues. As a proud Welsh company, it’s special for us to be supporting Welsh football on a national stage.
“This partnership gives us a fantastic opportunity to work collaboratively with clubs and deliver practical, measurable improvements across the Welsh football network on their sustainable journeys.
“It brings together two organisations that care deeply about the future of Welsh communities, and we’re looking forward to working closely with the FAW and its clubs in the years ahead.”
Jack Sharp, FAW Head of Domestic Leagues, said: “This is a landmark partnership for the Cymru Leagues and another important step forward as we enter a new era for the domestic game in Wales.
“We are delighted to welcome Novira Technologies as our new Official Cymru Leagues Title Partner. As a Welsh-founded business with innovation and sustainability at its core, Novira shares many of the values that underpin our ambitions for the leagues and our clubs.
“The launch of the Novira Cymru Leagues represents an opportunity to continue raising the profile of the domestic game, support clubs as they build for the future and strengthen connections with our communities.
“I would also like to take the opportunity to thank JD for their previous support of the Cymru Leagues and their contribution to the development of Welsh domestic football throughout their partnership.
“We look forward to working closely with Novira Technologies in the years ahead as we continue building a competition that develops talent, inspires communities and showcases the very best of Welsh football.”
Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive Officer, added: “This is a significant announcement for Welsh football and reflects the growing strength and ambition of the Cymru Leagues.
“Strong domestic leagues are fundamental to the future success of our game, providing opportunities for players, coaches, officials and clubs in communities across Wales.
“Novira Technologies has built an impressive reputation through innovation, technology and sustainability, and their commitment to supporting the domestic game in Wales demonstrates the strength of the relationship between Welsh business and Welsh football.”
Confirmation of Novira Technologies as title partner follows the recent unveiling of the new brand and identity for the Cymru Leagues. The excitement continues to build ahead of the 2026/27 season, with fixtures to be released later this week before the campaign kicks off on Friday 31 July.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.