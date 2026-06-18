FORMER Walker Cup player Neil Roderick has become the first player for 21 years, and only the second ever, to win the Welsh Men’s Seniors Closed Championship at Aberdovey three years in a row.
He beat Richard Baird, Vicars Cross, in a play off, battling tough conditions on the wet and windy West Wales coast, sinking a 30 foot putt to claim the title.
Roderick had already completed a unique different hat trick of national Welsh titles at Boys, Amateur and Senior levels, but ranked this win as being right up there in his successful golf career.
“Playing in the Walker Cup was the highlight of my career, but winning this three times on the trot is a great achievement and I am very proud of that,” said the Clyne golfer.
“It was a very brutal day up here again, blowing a gale and pouring with rain, and I just dug in deep really and all I tried to do was par everything.
“Everybody was having bogeys and double bogeys, so I tried to keep the double bogeys off my card and just played quite solid golf. I left a couple of shots out there but everybody could say that.
“That was probably the worst day I have played in, it was windy and cold and pouring with rain.
“Last year was bad but that was the worst.
“Then in the play off we both had solid pars the first time round and then I holed a 30 foot putt on the 18th to win it, which is always good - third time on the trot so that was nice.
“It was the first time I have had a play off and Richard played lovely golf, it was nip and tuck all the way round and then all square coming down the last, then we both parred it, parred the first hole in the play off and then I sank that putt on the second play off hole.
“I do not play much competitive golf these days, but I enjoy playing this one, I love the course and love coming up here so it is a nice few days and I enjoy it.”
A second round 67 set up Roderick’s victory, with difficult conditions for scoring on the first and third days meaning Roderick and Baird topped the leaderboard on seven over par.
Mike White, West Wilts, was third with Radyr’s Adrian Bragg in fourth and Nigel Chesters, Hawkestone Park, in fifth.
Wales Golf Competitions Manager Dan Fullager added, “Congratulations to Neil and Richard for playing such good golf in difficult conditions, it was a tight contest all the way round.
“But it was a great achievement for Neil to win the third time in a row, the second time that has been achieved and the first since John Jones in the early 2000’s.
“It was also a fantastic effort by all the staff and volunteers at Aberdovey to keep the championship on track despite everything the weather threw at us.”
Next up for the Men’s Seniors is the Open Championship at St Pierre from Wednesday, June 24.
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